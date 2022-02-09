Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood after police said he broke into a building that formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and made himself a hamburger and beer for breakfast.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at a building that housed the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff Ave.

Initial reports indicated a man was seen inside the building with a metal pipe.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that the man was still inside the business when officers arrived.

The man had made himself a hamburger, was drinking beer and watching television when officers arrived on the scene, police said.

The man told officers he had been given permission to be inside the building, though a window had been broken out to gain entry.

Officers took the man into custody without further incident.

The arrested man was identified as Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka. He was booked at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Young was being held in jail without bond as of early Wednesday afternoon.

