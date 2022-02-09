Advertisement

Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood after police said he broke into a building that formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and made himself a hamburger and beer for breakfast.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at a building that housed the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff Ave.

Initial reports indicated a man was seen inside the building with a metal pipe.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that the man was still inside the business when officers arrived.

The man had made himself a hamburger, was drinking beer and watching television when officers arrived on the scene, police said.

The man told officers he had been given permission to be inside the building, though a window had been broken out to gain entry.

Officers took the man into custody without further incident.

Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka, was booked Wednesday morning into the Shawnee County Jail...
Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka, was booked Wednesday morning into the Shawnee County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the burglary of the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Submitted)

The arrested man was identified as Mark Vincent Young, 59, of Topeka. He was booked at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

Young was being held in jail without bond as of early Wednesday afternoon.

