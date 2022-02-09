Advertisement

Kansas legislators introduce LGBTQ anti-discrimination bill

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives Stephanie Byers, Heather Meyer, Susan Ruiz, and Brandon Woodard, who are openly-LGBTQ members of the Kansas Legislature, introduced a bill Wednesday morning that would include LGBTQ Kansans in the Kansas Act Against Discrimination (KAAD).

The bill adds gender identity or expression and sexual orientation to the KAAD, which provides housing, employment, and public accommodation protections for all Kansans. If enacted, the representatives say the bill would protect people in the LGBTQ community who are targets of discrimination. They also say it would extend the same protections offered to people based on race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, or ancestry.

“It should not be legal, especially in 2022, to fire, deny housing, or refuse business to someone because of who they are or who they love,” says Rep. Woodard. “I believe this legislation will make Kansas an inclusive, welcoming state for all its residents and business community.”

The lawmakers call the legislation pro-business, stating that it is hard to recruit talented employees when policies are hostile to a certain population.

Currently, 21 Kansas cities include non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents and visitors.

