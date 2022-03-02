Wichita police identify man accused of stealing car with baby inside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for 51-year-old Kevin Robertson, of Wichita, in connection with a Tuesday afternoon auto theft from the Walmart parking lot near Pawnee and Broadway. In the backseat of the stolen Pontiac Grand Prix was an 11-month-old child.

At about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, police said a woman contacted two off-duty WPD officers to report her car stolen from the parking lot with her small child inside.

“Officers quickly responded and began circulating. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Emporia. The child was also inside, unharmed,” Wichita police said. “Through the investigation, investigators learned of Robertson’s involvement in the theft. Additionally, Robertson is currently on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Court records form Sumner and Sedgwick counties shows an extensive criminal history for Robertson, dating back to September of 1993. Prior charges include driving under the influence, criminal threat, drug possession, theft, burglary, fleeing from police, obstruction and criminal possession of a firearm.

Tuesday’s situation involving the car theft brought to the surface safety reminders about children and vehicles. Kids and Cars Safety Director Amber Rollins said situations like what happened Tuesday in south Wichita are 100 percent avoidable if you always keep your children and your keys with you.

“These scary, terrifying, worst nightmare situations happen far more frequently than people think,” Rollins said. “And they’re happening in situations where people feel very comfortable. They’re happening in a driveway of people’s homes, at a gas station while they’re inside for just two seconds. There’s just no safe amount of time for a child to be alone in a vehicle.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.