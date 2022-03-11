Advertisement

Worker dies in accident at Wichita Northwest Water Facility

Wichita Water Partners said Thursday afternoon that an employee of a subcontractor was fatally...
Wichita Water Partners said Thursday afternoon that an employee of a subcontractor was fatally injured on the project site.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Water Partners released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding a death a the Wichita Northwest Water Facility project site.

The group said around 9:30 a.m., an employee of a subcontractor was fatally injured The team member received immediate medical attention from project safety personnel and was transported by emergency medical responders to a local hospital, the Wichita Water Partners said.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers. All work activities on-site have been stopped until further notice. We are committed to working closely with those on the investigation,” said the group in a statement.

Grief counselors are available to assist team members during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

