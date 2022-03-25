Wichita Police looking for repeat convenience store robber

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery in the 10300 block of W. 13th St. N. on March 20. Officers believe the suspect has robbed this location two additional times, brandishing a gun in one incident.

The suspect is a white male in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds. He has red wavy hair and a short red beard, freckles and blue eyes. He wore a navy blue puffer lightweight jacket. In each robbery, he has worn a blue and white medical mask. He’s believed to be driving a black SUV with a 60 day tag.

If you have any information about this persons identity, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

