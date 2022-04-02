Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son.

Police said Niisha Gilbert and her son, Zachariah were last seen about 4:40 p.m. Friday, April 1, when Niisha picked her son up from daycare. They’re believed to be traveling in a gray 2000 Mitsubishi Galant with tag: 016PXP.

“If you see Niisha or Zachariah or you know where they are, please call 911,” police say.

