Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son.
Police said Niisha Gilbert and her son, Zachariah were last seen about 4:40 p.m. Friday, April 1, when Niisha picked her son up from daycare. They’re believed to be traveling in a gray 2000 Mitsubishi Galant with tag: 016PXP.
“If you see Niisha or Zachariah or you know where they are, please call 911,” police say.
