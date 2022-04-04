Advertisement

KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer

Clesslynn Crawford
Clesslynn Crawford(Knell Mortuary)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that 2-year-old Clesslynn Crawford was killed by a single gunshot fired by a Joplin Police officer during a hostage incident that happened March 26 in Baxter Springs.

At about 7:15 p.m. that Saturday, Baxter Springs police officers responded after a woman called 911, requesting help due to an ongoing domestic disturbance. The KBI said when officers arrived, they knocked on the door of the residence, a pull-behind camping trailer.

A man the KBI identified as 37-year-old Eli Crawford of Baxter Springs answered the door but slammed it shut after seeing it was police, the KBI said. The KBI said Crawford’s daughter, a 2-year-old girl, then reopened the door and a 27-year-old woman ran outside.

Crawford killed the woman and then exchanged fire with officers, firing an estimated 90+ rounds. When officers approached the trailer, they found Crawford and the 2-year-old girl both deceased inside.

In its findings Monday, the KBI said Taylor Shutte, 27, was killed just outside of the camping trailer after she was struck by multiple gunshots fired by Eli Crawford. It is believed that Crawford died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation indicates that 2-year-old Clesslynn Crawford died as a result of the single round fired by an officer from the Joplin Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. The KBI is asking the public for patience as agents work the case. The incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated. Once it concludes, the findings will be presented to the Cherokee County Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home
Four people were arrested on March 30 after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a...
93 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Coffeyville
Winds packing gusts of up to 100 mph swept through the mountains of Colorado Tuesday morning.
Strong winds heading into Kansas causing chaos in Colorado

Latest News

FILE- Wind fueled fires burns in a pasture which was part of a fire that burned and stretched...
Ellis County asking farmers to prepare for wildfires
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large...
Regional states assisting in wildfire response
WPD text messages
Citizen's review board releases report on investigation into WPD texts
Controlled burn in Butler County, Kansas
Controlled burns may impact air quality in south central Kansas