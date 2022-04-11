Advertisement

KBI seeks information on Independence man missing for two years

Detreck Foster
Detreck Foster(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are again seeking information from the public to assist in their efforts to find the person(s) responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster, who went missing two years ago this week.

Foster was reported missing on May 12, 2020. He was last seen around April 12, 2020 in Independence. KBI agents and detectives from the Independence Police Department suspect foul play in Foster’s disappearance, and believe someone knows information that will help resolve the case.

Foster is as a black man, 5-foot-9, and approximately 190 lbs. He had black hair and brown eyes. The KBI says that Detreck was a father, brother, and son and his family is desperate to know what happened to him.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Individuals with information leading to the apprehension of the person(s) responsible for Detreck Foster’s disappearance or murder, are eligible for a $5,000 Governor’s reward.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Motorcycle crash injures two in southeast Wichita
Missing man last seen in Chase County.
Chase County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to locate missing man
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says 48-year-old Catherine Granell of Strayville,...
Missouri woman killed Saturday in Valley Center crash
Wind Surge price surge.
Wind Surge implements ballpark development fee
File photo.
Watch Live: KU Men’s Basketball holding national championship parade in Lawrence

Latest News

Hamilton Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as...
‘Hamilton’ coming to Century II for 16 shows in June
KWCH Car Crash generic
12-year-old driver goes airborne in Thomas County crash
Kansas Wildfires
Kansas Forest Service warns of Western Kansas fire danger Tuesday
Caleb Smith (center) with Newton High School students.
Newton’s Caleb Smith named Kansas principal of the year