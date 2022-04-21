Shocker guard Ricky Council IV enters transfer portal, Tyson Etienne going pro

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tough blow to Wichita State men’s basketball fans comes with the latest player from last year’s team to enter the transfer portal. Reigning American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Ricky Council IV, considered to be the Shockers’ strongest weapon entering next season, is leaving Wichita State for the transfer portal.

Shocker leading scorer Tyson Etienne’s announcement to forego his junior season to enter the NBA draft came as far less of a surprise. The loss of both players and the transfer of junior Dexter Dennis make up the majority of the more than 80% of scoring Wichita State is losing next season.

Council announced his decision on social media, thanking Shocker Nation for its support. The 6′6 guard said he decided to enter the transfer portal “while also pursing the draft” after conversations with his family and his “supporting cast back home.” Council is from Durham, North Carolina.

The freshman’s departure makes seven Shockers to the portal after this season.

Etienne, the 2021 AAC Player of the Year also made his announcement on social media. In his message, thanked his college coaches and like, Council and others who announced their decisions to leave Wichita, thanked Shocker Nation which he called “the best fan base in America.”

“I am excited and ready for my journey ahead,” Etienne wrote. “This past year has taught me so much and has prepared me to achieve the goal I’ve had since I was a baby playing on my toy hoop in our living room. With an abundance of gratitude, it’s a dream come true to finally be able to announce that I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.