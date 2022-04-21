Advertisement

Shocker guard Ricky Council IV enters transfer portal, Tyson Etienne going pro

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) is fouled as he brings the ball up against Wichita State...
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) is fouled as he brings the ball up against Wichita State guard Ricky Council IV (4) and guard Tyson Etienne (1) during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tough blow to Wichita State men’s basketball fans comes with the latest player from last year’s team to enter the transfer portal. Reigning American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Ricky Council IV, considered to be the Shockers’ strongest weapon entering next season, is leaving Wichita State for the transfer portal.

Shocker leading scorer Tyson Etienne’s announcement to forego his junior season to enter the NBA draft came as far less of a surprise. The loss of both players and the transfer of junior Dexter Dennis make up the majority of the more than 80% of scoring Wichita State is losing next season.

Council announced his decision on social media, thanking Shocker Nation for its support. The 6′6 guard said he decided to enter the transfer portal “while also pursing the draft” after conversations with his family and his “supporting cast back home.” Council is from Durham, North Carolina.

The freshman’s departure makes seven Shockers to the portal after this season.

Etienne, the 2021 AAC Player of the Year also made his announcement on social media. In his message, thanked his college coaches and like, Council and others who announced their decisions to leave Wichita, thanked Shocker Nation which he called “the best fan base in America.”

“I am excited and ready for my journey ahead,” Etienne wrote. “This past year has taught me so much and has prepared me to achieve the goal I’ve had since I was a baby playing on my toy hoop in our living room. With an abundance of gratitude, it’s a dream come true to finally be able to announce that I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Man killed after dog bite in south Wichita
Baseball-sized hail fell in Leoti, Kan. Friday, April 22, 2022
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms fire up in W. Kansas, follows day of extreme winds, blowing dust
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
Two $250,000 Mega Millions tickets were sold in Tennessee.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket from June 2021 finally claimed
Vermont State Police shared video showing the moment an unsecured chair flew out of the bed of...
Chair flys out of truck bed, smashes patrol cruiser

Latest News

Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr., left, pulls the ball away from Missouri's Jarron Coleman,...
Wichita State point guard Craig Porter enters transfer portal
The Wind Surge played their first Thursday night game as their alternate identity name ‘Turbo...
Playing as ‘Turbo Tubs,’ Wichita Wind Surge continue hot streak in dominant win
Tayton Klein
Andover High School student tumbles into first place in 300m hurdles
Andover High School senior Tayton Klein tumbled into first place on Wednesday during the 300m...
Andover High School student tumbles into first place in 300m hurdles