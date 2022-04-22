Advertisement

Blowing dust forces I-70 closure in NW Kansas

Blowing dust has forced the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to closed a portion of...
Blowing dust has forced the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to closed a portion of I-70 from Colby to Goodland.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed both east and westbound lanes of I-70 from Colby to Goodland due to blowing dust and high winds.

The closing took place at 2:40 p.m. and will remain until conditions improve.

Due to high winds, zero-visibility conditions and vehicle crashes, drivers are in northwest Kansas are advised not to travel in the wind if possible.

Check kandrive.org for updated road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Wichita Police Department badge
Report: WPD officers not given appropriate discipline for misconduct, texts

Latest News

E-waste
Sedgwick County hosts free electronic waste event
Wichita teachers union reaches tentative contract agreements with SEIU, BOE
Vermont State Police shared video showing the moment an unsecured chair flew out of the bed of...
Chair flys out of truck bed, smashes patrol cruiser
Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr., left, pulls the ball away from Missouri's Jarron Coleman,...
Wichita State point guard Craig Porter enters transfer portal