Blowing dust forces I-70 closure in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed both east and westbound lanes of I-70 from Colby to Goodland due to blowing dust and high winds.

The closing took place at 2:40 p.m. and will remain until conditions improve.

Due to high winds, zero-visibility conditions and vehicle crashes, drivers are in northwest Kansas are advised not to travel in the wind if possible.

Check kandrive.org for updated road conditions.

