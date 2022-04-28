Sedgwick County ending mass COVID testing, vaccine clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday is the last day for the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD)’s COVID-19 testing site at 4115 E. Harry. The SCHD Community Vaccine Clinic at 223 S. Main will close on Saturday, April 30, following a two-day vaccine incentive event.

Beginning Monday, May 2, SCHD will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccination at its Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central, to uninsured adults, uninsured children, and children covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid/KanCare. These groups can receive COVID-19 testing and vaccine without cost or co-pay by calling 316-660-7300 for an appointment.

For the rest of the year, SCHD will offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccine at mobile vaccination clinics held in areas with low vaccination rates and other indicators of need.

SCHD will close the Community Vaccine Clinic after the “Spring Into Summer” vaccine incentive clinic on Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who get a first dose or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the event will receive a $50 Visa gift card, and people who get second doses will receive a t-shirt.

“After giving more than 90,000 COVID-19 tests and 287,000 COVID-19 shots, we are narrowing our focus to the communities we traditionally serve – people with no insurance, children in low-income households, and neighborhoods with limited health access,” says Adrienne Byrne, Director of SCHD.

“We’re proud of our role in quickly getting COVID-19 vaccine and testing to the community through our high-volume sites. We’re confident that our healthcare providers, clinics and pharmacies are prepared to serve insured people throughout the community,” she added.

