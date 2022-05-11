Agriculture company AGCO hit by ransomware attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, AGCO, announced that on May 5, the company experienced a ransomware attack that impacted some of its production facilities.

AGCO, locally based out of Hesston, is investigating the attack and is anticipating that business operations will be affected for several days and potentially longer. It is currently unknown when business operations will fully resume services and will depend on how quickly the company can repair its systems.

“Our expectations with regard to resolving the issues are forward-looking statements, and actual results could be materially different due to a number of factors, including our ability to successfully reinstall software and restore IT operations at the affected sites,” said AGCO Vice President Greg Peterson.

The Company says they will give updates as the situation progresses.

