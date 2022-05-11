Advertisement

Agriculture company AGCO hit by ransomware attack

MGN graphic
MGN graphic(Pexels)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, AGCO, announced that on May 5, the company experienced a ransomware attack that impacted some of its production facilities.

AGCO, locally based out of Hesston, is investigating the attack and is anticipating that business operations will be affected for several days and potentially longer. It is currently unknown when business operations will fully resume services and will depend on how quickly the company can repair its systems.

“Our expectations with regard to resolving the issues are forward-looking statements, and actual results could be materially different due to a number of factors, including our ability to successfully reinstall software and restore IT operations at the affected sites,” said AGCO Vice President Greg Peterson.

The Company says they will give updates as the situation progresses.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quick decision making from Richie Parker might have saved the lives of himself and his...
Man’s quick action ahead of tornado credited for saving grandfather’s life
Man killed in shooting after altercation with relative
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Man involved in 2017 deadly swatting call changes plea
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
Harvey Co LEO Memorial
Harvey County Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony
No one hurt in North Garden City building fire
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed in crash after road washes out in Phillips County