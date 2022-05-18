Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court to release decisions on state, congressional districts cases

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court will release its decisions in cases involving state and congressional reapportioned districts at or shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The decisions will appear first on the Search Opinions page of the judicial branch website. The default view lists the most recent published opinions from the Supreme Court first.

Case No. 125,083: Petition of Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, to Determine Validity of Substitute for Senate Bill 563 Provisions Reapportioning State Legislative Districts. In April, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt notified the Wyandotte County District Court that he is appealing its decision to strike down the new congressional map and order the Legislature to redraw the districts.

Case No. 125,092: Faith Rivera, et al, Tom Alonzo, et al, and Susan Frick, et al, v. Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State; Michael Abbott, Wyandotte County Election Commissioner; and Jamie Shew, Douglas County Clerk

Documents filed in this case are online at www.kscourts.org/125092/Congressional-districts.

