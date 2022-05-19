Advertisement

Kansas police: Road rage led to fatal parking lot shootout

Two people were killed Tue. night following a shooting outside the Lawrence Hy-Vee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. - Police in Lawrence say a prolonged road rage incident involving two vehicles led to a shootout in a grocery store parking lot that killed two men.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the incident happened Tuesday night when the driver of a sport utility vehicle and the occupants of a pickup truck interacted and argued over the truck’s loud tailpipe.

Police say the interaction went on for several miles before both vehicles whipped into the parking lot, nose-to-nose, and the SUV driver and a passenger in the truck exchanged gunfire.

Police say the truck passenger, 22-year-old Zachary Sutton, and the SUV driver, 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both died from their injuries.

