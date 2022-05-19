Man recently arrested for domestic violence charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gruesome details are coming to light in a domestic violence and animal cruelty case in Sedgwick County. Police arrested 29-year-old Logan Cavender, a man accused of torturing cats. Cavender faces 10 counts of animal cruelty and is in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Cavender at a Wichita home in a case that also involves domestic violence. The sheriff’s office said Cavender was originally arrested last Thursday, May 12, after a domestic violence situation. He was arrested again Friday, May 13, for the animal cruelty charges.

The sheriff’s office said Animal Control got a call there were three dead or injured cats near 69th Street North and Hoover Road. Deputies said the cats appeared to have been tortured. They then somehow connected the domestic violence case with Cavender and the animal cruelty call.

The Harbor House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, says animal cruelty and domestic violence often go hand-in-hand.

“I would say here in the shelter, about 60 to 70 percent of families who own animals are talking about some level of abuse or violence that has been perpetrated towards that animal,” said Kate Kinman with Harbor House.

In the case involving Cavender, the victim’s attorney provided a statement on behalf of her client.

“The allegations coming to light against Logan Cavender, my client’s estranged husband, have been devastating to my client and her family,” the attorney said. “We are taking all necessary steps to protect my client and her children. Their safety has been our upmost concern. The family would appreciate privacy as they continue taking steps to ensure their overall safety as this continues to develop.”

While there are details not known about the case connected with Cavender, Harbor House emphasized there is help out there for victims of domestic violence and animal cruelty can point to a situation that’s becoming increasingly dangerous.

If your or someone you know needs help getting away from a domestic violence situation, you can call Harbor House at 316-263-6000. The resource also offers a program to help victims with pets.

