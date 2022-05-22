Old Cow Town Museum holds annual Steampunk Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Old Cow Town Museum kicked off one of its most popular events on Saturday, Steampunk Weekend. The event brings out plenty of fans along with plenty of costumes.

“Steampunk is the idea of] living in the past, but using future technologies. So if we were stuck in the Wild West trying to use Wild West parts to build futuristic parts,” said local steampunk enthusiast Eric Shaver.

Chazeal Stalmach said he traveled two hours to Wichita for the event. His favorite part of the festivities is creating the costumes.

“That’s a part of the whole fun,” Stalmach said. “Just creating things yourself.”

On Saturday, fans gathered in costume to participate in many steampunk events, including themed live music, a steampunk-themed ‘shootout,’ and even a costume contest.

The event coordinator Gregory Hunt said that the festivities bring out plenty of fans with some impressive get-ups.

“The majority of the crowd shows up in steampunk costumes,” he said. “The rest of the year, we get some cowboys out here but not to the extent you see today. There’s a lot of fantastic costumes.”

The event will continue tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.