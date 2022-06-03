Advertisement

Safety top of mind as Riverfest kicks off in downtown Wichita

Safety is top of mind for Wichita police and Riverfest organizers as the festival returns to normal for its 50th anniversary.
By Anna Auld
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Security and safety are top of mind after several recent national shootings. Wichita police and the organizers for the Wichita River Festival are making sure everyone is safe, but they want to remind you to have fun two.

After canceling in 2020 and holding a two-part event in 2021, Riverfest returns to downtown Wichita for its 50th anniversary.

Wichita police say in recent years, incidents and arrests have been minimal - in the single digits. Last year, there were zero.

Wichita police officers are turning months of planning into a reality during the 11-day event to make sure a large crowd is safe. You’ll find them walking, on bikes, gators, carts and even on horseback.

Personal protection expert Joe Schillaci says despite several recent national shootings, families should come out but always have a plan.

“It’s not a reason not to come, but like anything and anywhere else they may go, it’s good to be aware,” Schillaci said.

Police say most of the calls that come from Riverfest are actually for EMS crews.

“The reality is, when they come to an event like this there is a large presence. There are security and police. It’s a very safe event,” said Schillaci.

Officers say, as always if you see something, you should say something.

“Hydrate put on your sunblock and come out and have a great time,” said Sgt. Kelly O’Brien with the Wichita Police Department.

Admission to the Wichita River Festival is a $15 button for adults and a $5 button for children ages 12–6. Admission is FREE for children ages 5 and under.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at 63rd and Southern.
Update: Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash; victims identified
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Andrew Patterson was arrested on a domestic terrorism charge after police say he had detailed...
Man arrested for threat of mass violence turned in by family that tried to get him help
Bailey Mae.
Mom who donated breast milk needs help for daughter’s fight

Latest News

National Donut Day
Salvation Army explains the history behind ‘Donut Day’
Big G's Burgers
Wichita Riverfest returns to downtown Wichita
Maile Trist reunited with her chihuahua, Jazzy after nearly two years Thursday, June 2, at the...
Dog found in Kansas quarry reunited with owner after nearly 2 years
Motorcycle generic
1 critically hurt in motorcycle crash in Goddard