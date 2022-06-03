Safety top of mind as Riverfest kicks off in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Security and safety are top of mind after several recent national shootings. Wichita police and the organizers for the Wichita River Festival are making sure everyone is safe, but they want to remind you to have fun two.

After canceling in 2020 and holding a two-part event in 2021, Riverfest returns to downtown Wichita for its 50th anniversary.

Wichita police say in recent years, incidents and arrests have been minimal - in the single digits. Last year, there were zero.

Wichita police officers are turning months of planning into a reality during the 11-day event to make sure a large crowd is safe. You’ll find them walking, on bikes, gators, carts and even on horseback.

Personal protection expert Joe Schillaci says despite several recent national shootings, families should come out but always have a plan.

“It’s not a reason not to come, but like anything and anywhere else they may go, it’s good to be aware,” Schillaci said.

Police say most of the calls that come from Riverfest are actually for EMS crews.

“The reality is, when they come to an event like this there is a large presence. There are security and police. It’s a very safe event,” said Schillaci.

Officers say, as always if you see something, you should say something.

“Hydrate put on your sunblock and come out and have a great time,” said Sgt. Kelly O’Brien with the Wichita Police Department.

Admission to the Wichita River Festival is a $15 button for adults and a $5 button for children ages 12–6. Admission is FREE for children ages 5 and under.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.