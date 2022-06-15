Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large Wichita police presence in the Planeview neighborhood Tuesday night included Hazmat response with the Wichita Fire Department also at the scene in the 3900 block of East Roseberry Street, near Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard.

Our photojournalist at the scene witnessed a Hazmat team and Wichita police entering a home in protective gear. As of Tuesday night, the Wichita Police Department confirmed officers were serving a warrant, but did not relay further information. A WPD detective said the response is part of an ongoing investigation and indicated the department would have further information to pass along at a later time.

