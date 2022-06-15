Advertisement

Large police presence in Planeview includes Hazmat response

A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department...
A heavy Wichita police response included a Hazmat team from the Wichita Fire Department Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Planeview neighborhood.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large Wichita police presence in the Planeview neighborhood Tuesday night included Hazmat response with the Wichita Fire Department also at the scene in the 3900 block of East Roseberry Street, near Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard.

Our photojournalist at the scene witnessed a Hazmat team and Wichita police entering a home in protective gear. As of Tuesday night, the Wichita Police Department confirmed officers were serving a warrant, but did not relay further information. A WPD detective said the response is part of an ongoing investigation and indicated the department would have further information to pass along at a later time.

