Hays school supply drive set for Friday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year around the corner, two organizations in Hays want to make sure students have what they need, even if they can’t afford it. First Call For Help and Nex-Tech are hosting a “Backpacks for Kids” donation drive Friday, July 22 at the Walmart in Hays.

Organizers are looking for basic school and hygiene supplies. Those items are then put into backpacks and given out Aug. 4 to those who register.

“When we pack the bags, they’re not going to have all the supplies that a teacher might be asking for, at least it’s a lot of the basic things. And it kind of gives them a jump start on the things that they’ll need,” said Laura Shoaff with First Call For Help.

If you live in Ellis County and would like to register for help, you have until July 25 to register. If you’d like to contribute to the effort, you can do so online, here: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/firstcallelliscounty?code=General%20Donations.

