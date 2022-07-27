Watch: Historic plane makes special stop for Wichita Vietnam veteran

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, July 27 brought a reunion 50 years in the making for a Vietnam veteran in Wichita. A plane that arrived at Yingling Aviation made a special stop for Myron Janzen, a man who serve his country a half century ago and has maintained his love for planes.

Janzen spent a lot of time flying during his service in Vietnam. It’s one plane in particular that he’s always kept close to his heart, a modified Cessna 337.

Wednesday afternoon, Janzen had the chance to reunite with the plane he became all too familiar with during his time in Vietnam.

Pilot Dennis Warren purchased and restored the Vietnam-era plane.

“Myron has helped me with the historical, the pain job, a lot of history on this airplane,” Warren said.

Wednesday, Janzen not only got the chance to see the familiar plane he grew to love, he had the chance to take it to the sky.

“It was a lot better than I remember it,” he said after the unforgettable flight over Wichita. “When I did it before, it was a job, it was work and you had to watch out because there was somebody trying to get after you all the time you were out there. And here, I was comfortable, nobody shooting at us.”

