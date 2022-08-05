No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 11:40 a.m. There were no injuries in the crash. Three people were on board and one of them called 911, according to authorities.

A plane crash has been reported east of Stearman Field in Benton. The crash was confirmed by Butler County Dispatch.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and we are working to confirm details of the crash.

