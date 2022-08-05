No injuries in plane crash near Stearman Field

Stearman Field crash.
Stearman Field crash.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 11:40 a.m. There were no injuries in the crash. Three people were on board and one of them called 911, according to authorities.

A plane crash has been reported east of Stearman Field in Benton. The crash was confirmed by Butler County Dispatch.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and we are working to confirm details of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
CDC releases report on Tanganyika splash pads
A team of roofers went right to work on an Overland Park home, stripping off nearly every...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
FILE
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

Latest News

Corbin Breitenbach.
Corbin Breitenbach files civil suit contesting 2018 rape conviction
Generic image of police line
Man killed in car vs bicycle crash in Hutchinson
Volunteers spent the day on Wednesday preparing three Clinics In A Can to be shipped to Ukraine.
Bel Aire’s Clinic In A Can aids humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Davontae Harris (28) walks down the sidelines during an NFL...
Chicago Bears to sign Wichitan Davontae Harris