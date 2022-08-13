University of Kansas Health System now vaccinating for monkeypox

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, (KWCH) - As monkeypox continues to spread across the country, the University of Kansas Health System is now taking steps to fight the virus.

Dr. Allen Greiner, the Unified Government Medical Officer for Wyandotte County, said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is distributing the vaccine to areas with the highest case count.

The FDA has cleared the way for single monkeypox vaccine doses to be split into 5 to protect more people. According to a website set up by the Health and Human Services to track the distribution JYNNEOS vaccine, Kansas has received about 1,100 doses. That equates to 5,500 doses for about 2,750 people.

The vaccine is given in two doses -- the second should be administered about 28 days after the first dose. The intradermal injections are delivered in between layers of the skin, another way to help stretch the vaccine.

While the virus appears to be rarely fatal, doctors said the transmission rate appears higher than with previous outbreaks.

“The reason to jump on this and try to get this outbreak under control is we have so many unanswered questions,” said Dr. Greiner. “We don’t know if it knocks your immunity down and makes you more susceptible to COVID. We don’t know if it could have long-term consequences. It’s possible there could be some long-term negative consequence for folks.”

There are a few criteria to be eligible for the vaccine. They include being a close contact to someone with monkeypox, someone who has had multiple sexual partners, or someone who has traveled out of the U.S. in the last two or three weeks.

There are currently two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kansas. If you think you have the infection or might be at risk for the virus, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement and emergency response followed a disturbance and reported crash...
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
Six McPherson crew members expecting children.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
A group of Mississippi kites has made its presence known on the campus of Fort Hays State...
Fort Hays State University setting up barriers to stave off bird attacks
Generic image of police line
Wichita County Sheriff confirms grain car death
Kristopher and Candace Valadez, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old...
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case

Latest News

Monkeypox info.
LGBTQ community concerned by stigma from monkeypox
Equality Kansas marching in Pride parade in Wichita
LGBTQ community concerned by stigma from monkeypox
Monkeypox cases in Oregon and Washington on the rise.
Ellis County Health Department investigates possible monkeypox exposures
Aerial view of Jetmore, Kansas
Town eyes change as Jetmore residents deal with discolored, smelly water