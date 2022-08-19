Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

Police chase ends in crash into pole.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars.

The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.

At that point, deputies abandoned the pursuit. But after the driver exited Kellogg and went back onto West, the pursuit began again, ending at St. Louis and Florence. That’s where police attempted to throw spikes. The driver attempted to avoid them and crashed into the telephone pole and a couple parked cars in a residential area.

The suspect and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

