Peabody police officer no longer with department after DUI arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A now former Peabody police officer bonded out of the Marion County Jail following his arrest Saturday night in Marion County, jail records show. Charges against 49-year-old Chad Lee Voth, of Hillsboro, include DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Records show the Marion County Sheriff’s Office booked Voth into the jail a little after 10 p.m. Saturday and that he was released about an hour later after posting bail.

Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke confirmed Voth is no longer with the department following his arrest.

