Peabody police officer no longer with department after DUI arrest

Records shows the Marion County Sheriff’s Office booked Chad Voth into the Marion County Jail...
Records shows the Marion County Sheriff’s Office booked Chad Voth into the Marion County Jail for DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A now former Peabody police officer bonded out of the Marion County Jail following his arrest Saturday night in Marion County, jail records show. Charges against 49-year-old Chad Lee Voth, of Hillsboro, include DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Records show the Marion County Sheriff’s Office booked Voth into the jail a little after 10 p.m. Saturday and that he was released about an hour later after posting bail.

Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke confirmed Voth is no longer with the department following his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Emporia High School football investigation turned over to county attorney
Wichita Heights High School
Gun found at Wichita Heights HS, student taken into custody

Latest News

Election generic
Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call
USD 394 Administrative Center in Rose Hill, Kansas
Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Suspect indicted for deadly collision involving Ava Jones and family
A high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at K-96 and Oliver in NE Wichita.
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught