Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning

The Wichita Police Department shared some of the highest speeds its traffic division recorded during the month of August.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on its Facebook page Wednesday, shared radar images showing some of the fastest speeds recorded by patrol officers during the month of August on Kellogg and Interstate 135.

The images, showing several recorded speeds of more than 100 mph, include a top speed of 132 mph. The WPD said its traffic section has 16 officers to patrol more than 163 square miles of Wichita.

“Help keep the streets safe by following the traffic laws and driving safely,” police said.

