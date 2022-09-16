Wichita names new interim police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita today announced Friday the appointment of Troy Livingston as Interim Chief of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) effective Tuesday, September 27. Livingston is a former Deputy Chief of WPD and served in a variety of capacities with the department from 1995 until 2019 when he retired from the department.

“I am looking forward to serving my community again, as well as preparing for a smooth transition for the new chief. This is a wonderful opportunity to get a lot of great progress accomplished for the City in the interim,” said Livingston, who is not a candidate for the permanent chief position.

City Manager Bob Layton said he believes Livingston is a great fit for the job. He said he has an outstanding depth of experience and knowledge of the department.

“His tested judgment and commendable experience at just about every level of leadership in the department, from officer to deputy chief, gives him a great perspective and understanding of the needs of the city and the department. He will be a strong, respected leader while the search for the permanent chief position is completed,” said Layton.

Layton also thanked Interim Chief Lem Moore for his many years of service and “specifically for his leadership over the last several challenging months for the City. We wish him well.” He will continue serving the WPD until Friday, September 30 to assist with the transition.

Livingston holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston and a master’s in both criminal justice and public administration from Wichita State University. He also attended the FBI National Academy’s 274th Session, graduated from the Major Cities Chiefs Association Police Executive Leadership Institute and graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, Class 381.

