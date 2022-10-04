Gun found in student’s car outside Garden City HS, investigation underway

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation at Garden City High School follows the discovery of an unloaded gun in a student’s vehicle. The Garden City Police Department reported being notified about a social media post “depicting a Garden City High School student with a firearm on campus.”

Police said officers learned a 17-year-old had a gun in their vehicle. During the investigation, they found the gun, unloaded.

“It has been determined that at no time was there a threat to the school or students,” Garden City police said. “Disciplinary action has been taken by the school for the 17-year-old student. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Garden City Police Department and Garden City school district (USD 457) also issued a message to parents to remind their children “to immediately report any information about any school-safety-related incidents to administrators/staff and/or the Garden City Police Department.”

