Missouri, Kansas receive millions for student mental health

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) – Missouri has received $15 million and Kansas has received $6.5 million for student mental health under a new gun law, according to The White House.

The U.S. Department of Education announced the awards Tuesday and The White House shared the news.

The money comes as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. As part of that, Congress provided $1 billion in funding to state educational agencies for developing “state grant programs to provide students with safer and healthier learning environments.”

State educational agencies “must award these funds competitively to high-need local education agencies, as determined by the state, to fund activities allowable under” a certain section of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

Specifically, Missouri received $15,082,238 and Kansas received $6,450,520.

The White House provided the following as an example of how the money could be used: “Funds could support the kind of work underway . . . in Minnesota where they are spending almost $13 million . . . to support the mental health and wellness of students and staff. This approach includes: hiring 32 additional counselors, social workers, and psychologists; partnering with community organizations to offer mental health support for students; training staff on how to handle trauma; and creating calming spaces for staff and students.”

“We have years of evidence that demonstrate the value of building safe and supportive schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “These efforts improve academic achievement, promote emotional well-being, reduce disciplinary actions, and increase positive behaviors. Safe and supportive schools help our children and youth overcome challenges and provide a strong foundation for school safety. These grants will provide real benefits to real students in real schools.”

