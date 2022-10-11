Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department have an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. With Tuesday evening’s forum at Botanica, Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan are fielding questions from the community they’re hoping to serve.

“(We) really did a deep dive into this so we are excited the community gets the chance because this is us together that’s selecting our next police chief. And so we really want the community to come out and ask the questions that they would like to know about each candidate and the direction they would go within the Wichita police department,” said Empower Executive Director and search committee member Ariel Rodriguez.

Wichita Police Foundation Board Chair and search committee member Harvey Sorenson said Knapp and Sullivan have performed well “in a very professional interview setting.”

“They’ve never been exposed in Wichita to our citizens asking questions,” Sorenson said.

Members of the search committee to find Wichita’s next permanent police chief say Knapp and Sullivan have the qualification to lead the WPD. Both have decades of experience serving leadership positions in two large cities in the eastern U.S.

Following more than 25 years of service, Knapp retired from the Miami Dade Police Department in 2021 with the rank of Major. He then went on to work as the vice president of training for Wrap Technologies, which makes specialized restraint systems for law enforcement use. He’s also been running a tactical rappelling training company.

Sullivan served more than 20 years as a deputy commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department before retiring in 2020. He also runs a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders. After leading the Philadelphia Police Department, Sullivan works for a company selling body armor and personal protection equipment.

Rodriquez and Sorenson said Knapp and Sullivan’s credentials are what separated them from the pack. Now, it’s about how they interact with the people of Wichita.

Rodriguez said he’s interested to hear how each candidate plans to represent diverse communities in Wichita.

“Wichita has a lot of different assets, different people in walks of life, so I want to best understand how they bring those communities together,” he said.

Sorenson said he wants to see reactions from Knapp and Sullivan in how they deal with challenges that come and how they’ll respond to the interest of the community.

“I’m very interested,” he said.

Residents will have an opportunity to meet the candidates and ask questions at 5:30 p.m. in Lotus Hall at Botanica, 701 Amidon Street.

