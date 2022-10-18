Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of America’s most notable athletes made a stop in Wichita Tuesday, and she managed to slip by almost unnoticed.

Scott Stice served tennis superstar Serena Williams and a couple of friends at HomeGrown in downtown Wichita. But, it wasn’t until she left that he realized it was her.

“One of my coworkers came up to me and was like, ‘hey, one of my customers came up to me and says that you had Serena Williams, like in your section.’ I wasn’t thinking it was, until we looked at her Instagram post and showed that she had posted that she was at HomeGrown. And, I was like, in disbelief,” said Stice.

How Williams ended up in Wichita is still unknown, but in her Instagram story, she says, “When life gives you unexpected lemons, you make lemonade.”

Williams also mulls over the menu in the video. She finally decides on a HomeGrown favorite, the Sweet Potato Pancakes.

“I did my normal greeting, as I usually do,” said Stice. “I asked them if they had been to HomeGrown before. They all kind of like, looked at me, smiled and said ‘no, this is our first time.’ And I didn’t catch on. I was like, ‘okay, well...’ (I) told them the whole gist, like what we’re known for, what I recommend. Most of the things that I recommended, they did get.”

Had he known he was waiting on Serena Williams’ table, Stice said he probably would’ve given it a little more attention.

“She was just a super nice customer that was here. If I’d realized it was her, I probably would’ve treated her about the same, maybe a little more focused on her table. But that’s probably the good reason that I didn’t catch on. I was able to treat everyone equally. I probably would’ve slipped over a little paper for her signature,” Stice said.

