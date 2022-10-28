Counterfeit bills circulating at Ark City festival

Counterfeit bills circulating in Arkansas City.
Counterfeit bills circulating in Arkansas City.(Arkansas City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department says counterfeit bills are making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the city’s annual Arkalalah festival.

Police say the paper the bills are printed on feels different from normal currency, with a whited-out area on the front and back of the counterfeit bills. They ask vendors, business owners and cashiers to inspect bills larger than $20 and to call the department at 620-441-4547 if assistance is needed.

If you have information about these bills, please contact us or text COWLEYTIPS to 847411 to make an anonymous tip to Cowley County Crime Stoppers You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2500.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

Latest News

Fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday.
No injuries in early-morning fire at Spirit AeroSystems
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
‘Crush the Crisis’ enables safe disposal of unused or expired meds
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Mortgage rates top 7%, reach highest point since 2002