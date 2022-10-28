Counterfeit bills circulating at Ark City festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department says counterfeit bills are making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the city’s annual Arkalalah festival.

Police say the paper the bills are printed on feels different from normal currency, with a whited-out area on the front and back of the counterfeit bills. They ask vendors, business owners and cashiers to inspect bills larger than $20 and to call the department at 620-441-4547 if assistance is needed.

If you have information about these bills, please contact us or text COWLEYTIPS to 847411 to make an anonymous tip to Cowley County Crime Stoppers You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2500.

