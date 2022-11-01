Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin, who played for the Jayhawks in 2020-21, died Monday in Wichita, 10 months after he was gravely injured in a crash on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka.

KU coach Bill Self confirmed Muscadin’s death in a tweet on Tuesday, saying Muscadin had been unresponsive since the crash on Dec. 30, 2021. “So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours,” Self wrote.

Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours. RIP — Bill Self (@CoachBillSelf) November 1, 2022

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was a passenger in a 2018 Ford vehicle that was headed south on I-335 when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times and came to rest in a fence line. The driver, Alaceyia Howard, 21, of Wichita, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Muscadin, a native of Haiti, played his freshman season at KU before transferring to the University of New Mexico for the 2021-22 season.

