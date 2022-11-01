Former KU basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies 10 months after crash

Gethro Muscadin
Gethro Muscadin(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin, who played for the Jayhawks in 2020-21, died Monday in Wichita, 10 months after he was gravely injured in a crash on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka.

KU coach Bill Self confirmed Muscadin’s death in a tweet on Tuesday, saying Muscadin had been unresponsive since the crash on Dec. 30, 2021. “So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours,” Self wrote.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was a passenger in a 2018 Ford vehicle that was headed south on I-335 when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times and came to rest in a fence line. The driver, Alaceyia Howard, 21, of Wichita, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Muscadin, a native of Haiti, played his freshman season at KU before transferring to the University of New Mexico for the 2021-22 season.

