‘Save Century II’ founder announces run for Wichita mayor

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for Wichita’s next mayor has a new contender. Celeste Racette, the founder of “Save Century II,” on Friday announced her plans to run for the seat.

In her announcement, Racette said as mayor, she would provide more financial oversight, enhance public safety and continue the group’s goal of saving Century II.

Currently, Julie Rose Stroud is the only challenger who’s filed and is officially on the ballot, but there’s plenty of time for more candidates to emerge. The general election for local races is set for Nov. 7.

Save Century II also isn’t giving up on leaving the fate of the historic venue up to Wichita voters. On the ballot either in the Aug. 1 primary election or on Nov. 7, there’s a question the group hopes to see: “Should Century II and Wichita’s former public library be kept for public use by the citizens of Wichita?”

Supporters of the efforts from Save Century II say they want to see the 53-year-old venture and Wichita’s former Central Library remain functional. The supporters say they’re ready to hear from more Wichitans.

