Hutchinson Clinic issues alert concerning December data breach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas health clinic issued a notice to federal law enforcement about a data breach that happened late last year. The Hutchinson Clinic said around Dec. 21, it was made aware of suspicious activity related to its computer systems.

The clinic said a hacker they labeled “an unauthorized actor” had the ability to acquire information that included names, contact information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, health insurance information and physician names.

The Hutchinson Clinic said it immediately launched an investigation with assistance from third-party forensic specialists “to secure [its] network and to determine the nature and scope of the activity.”

The response includes an ongoing effort to alert any current or former patients and employees whose information may have been impacted. The clinic included the following statement with its notice:

“We at Hutchinson Clinic take this event and the security of your information seriously. Upon learning of this event, we immediately took steps to secure our network and maintain operations in a safe and secure fashion. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in our care, we are working to review our existing policies and procedures and to implement additional administrative and technical safeguards to further secure the information on our systems.”

