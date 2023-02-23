Hutchinson Clinic issues alert concerning December data breach

Hackers generic image
Hackers generic image(Contributed)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas health clinic issued a notice to federal law enforcement about a data breach that happened late last year. The Hutchinson Clinic said around Dec. 21, it was made aware of suspicious activity related to its computer systems.

The clinic said a hacker they labeled “an unauthorized actor” had the ability to acquire information that included names, contact information, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, health insurance information and physician names.

The Hutchinson Clinic said it immediately launched an investigation with assistance from third-party forensic specialists “to secure [its] network and to determine the nature and scope of the activity.”

The response includes an ongoing effort to alert any current or former patients and employees whose information may have been impacted. The clinic included the following statement with its notice:

“We at Hutchinson Clinic take this event and the security of your information seriously. Upon learning of this event, we immediately took steps to secure our network and maintain operations in a safe and secure fashion. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in our care, we are working to review our existing policies and procedures and to implement additional administrative and technical safeguards to further secure the information on our systems.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wichita police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving dirt bike
ambulance
Contract worker dies at Holly Frontier
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released photos of body camera footage of an...
Man armed with BB gun killed in Goddard officer-involved shooting
A man is deadly following a shooting at the Motel 6, 5736 W. Kellogg, in west Wichita.
Man shot, killed in shooting at west Wichita motel
Diana Schunn with her family following her heart transplant
Thanks to donor, well known Kansas woman given second chance at life

Latest News

Integra site in Bel Aire
Integra Technologies announces site of headquarters in Sedgwick County
West Side Church of God
Near-century-old Wichita church planning restart to grow congregation
West Side Church of God
Near-century-old Wichita church planning restart to grow congregation
Wichita State University held a Black History Month celebration on Wednesay at its Shocker...
Wichita State Unversity holds Black History Month celebration