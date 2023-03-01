School-shooting calls made at Wichita North, other Kansas schools

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews were on scene at Wichita North Wednesday morning after a call was made about a possible active shooter at the school. Crews are still working to confirm that it was a false call, but that confirmation has not been made as of 8:40 a.m.

There were also reports of a possible shooter at El Dorado High School. Butler County dispatch could not confirm that was a real report. El Dorado Police have said the call has not been cleared as of just before 9 a.m.

A person who answered the phone at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the office had heard reports about possible active shooters in Topeka and Lawrence, but those have not been confirmed. Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch also said there have been several similar calls across the state.

We have reporters following the reports and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
On Tuesday, Boyd Gaming, the operator of the Kansas Star Casino, announced plans to apply to...
Boyd Gaming applies to develop casino in Park City
Lily Wu announced
12 News anchor Lily Wu resigns, exploring run for mayor
12 News
Wichita police: Search over, 4 girls reported as runaways found safe

Latest News

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers shot, standoff continues into Wednesday morning
(File)
Passenger dies after thrown from car in southeastern Kansas crash
Hutchinson tattoo artist
Kansas tattoo artist launches campaign to train others
Denzelle Bailey has always dreamed of opening the first tattoo and art institution in Kansas.
Kansas tattoo artist launches campaign to train others