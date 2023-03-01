School-shooting calls made at Wichita North, other Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews were on scene at Wichita North Wednesday morning after a call was made about a possible active shooter at the school. Crews are still working to confirm that it was a false call, but that confirmation has not been made as of 8:40 a.m.

There were also reports of a possible shooter at El Dorado High School. Butler County dispatch could not confirm that was a real report. El Dorado Police have said the call has not been cleared as of just before 9 a.m.

A person who answered the phone at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the office had heard reports about possible active shooters in Topeka and Lawrence, but those have not been confirmed. Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch also said there have been several similar calls across the state.

We have reporters following the reports and will provide more information as it becomes available.

