Suspect in deadly shooting in Oklahoma City may be headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said the suspect in a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City may be headed to Kansas.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Hobby Lobby distribution center.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag number H5Y05 from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma.

KHP confirmed that the suspect was believed to be heading northbound on I-35 and could be coming to Kansas. He was last spotted near Guthrie, Okla.

KHP said if you see the suspect, do not approach him, call 911.

