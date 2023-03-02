Suspect in deadly shooting in Oklahoma City may be headed to Kansas

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said the suspect in a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City may be headed to Kansas.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Hobby Lobby distribution center.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag number H5Y05 from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma.

KHP confirmed that the suspect was believed to be heading northbound on I-35 and could be coming to Kansas. He was last spotted near Guthrie, Okla.

KHP said if you see the suspect, do not approach him, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts
Lily Wu announced
12 News anchor Lily Wu resigns, exploring run for mayor
12 News
Wichita police: Search over, 4 girls reported as runaways found safe

Latest News

Andover
Andover offering grants to improve businesses’ curb appeal
Andover
City of Andover offering business improvement grants
ambulance
Juvenile killed in UTV crash in Elk County
Active shooter hoax calls
Kansas school targeted in mass swatting incident