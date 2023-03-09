Surge in car thefts nationwide prompts emphasis on prevention

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) on Wednesday released a report that showed vehicle thefts nationwide surpassing 1 million for the first time since 2008. The NICB reported in its year-end 2022 vehicle crime update that the stolen vehicle count exceeding 1 million for the year totaled an estimated loss of $8.9 billion.

With the latest report on vehicle thefts, 12 News looked into how closely the trend in Wichita matches what’s occurring nationally. Nationwide, Kia and Hyundai cars are ranked among the most frequently stolen, the NICB reports. In Wichita, the top three targeted vehicles so far this year are pickups: the Chevy Silverado, the Ford F-150 and the Dodge Ram 1500.

Wichita police report responding to more than 2,400 vehicle-theft cases in 2022. That mark sits at more than 350 so far in 2023. Comparing the past three years in the same timeframe, from January to March, 2021 took the lead with more than 550 thefts reported early in the year.

12 News on Wednesday spoke with a Wichita woman who discussed her experience with having her car stolen.

“I had the same routine for the past four years, dropping my girls off at daycare every single day. Nothing changed, and one day, I decided to go inside (I) drop off my kids and my car was stolen,” the woman named Shannon said.

She said it wasn’t just the car the thief got away with.

“It’s like everything was taken from them and all the hard work and everything that I had,” Shannon said.

The NICB offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle theft:

Always practice good security hygiene.

Make sure your auto policy is up to date.

Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob.

Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security

Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible, and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.

“Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. Reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery,” the NICB said.

