Woman arrested for alleged road rage incident

Wichita police arrested Tkeyah Hurd is arrested in connection with a road rage incident.
Wichita police arrested Tkeyah Hurd is arrested in connection with a road rage incident.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Wichita police arrested a woman on Tuesday for what they call a road rage incident.

Investigators said Tkeyah Hurd intentionally hit a driver on a motorcycle after getting into an argument with him.

Hurd is charged with aggravated battery.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

