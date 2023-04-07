Woman arrested for alleged road rage incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Wichita police arrested a woman on Tuesday for what they call a road rage incident.

Investigators said Tkeyah Hurd intentionally hit a driver on a motorcycle after getting into an argument with him.

Hurd is charged with aggravated battery.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

