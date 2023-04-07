Woman arrested for alleged road rage incident
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Wichita police arrested a woman on Tuesday for what they call a road rage incident.
Investigators said Tkeyah Hurd intentionally hit a driver on a motorcycle after getting into an argument with him.
Hurd is charged with aggravated battery.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
