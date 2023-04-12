What the Tech? airport charging stations

Airport charging station
Airport charging station(fair use)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI has issued a warning to travelers that public phone charging stations may not be safe to use. The Bureau warns that bad actors have figured out a way to use those charging stations to steal information from connected phones as well as how to install malware onto the phones.

What the Tech? airport charging stations

While the FBI did not give specifics or say there have been reported incidents, it does say it’s possible. There’s even a name for this action: “Juice Jacking”.

It’s certainly possible but fortunately, Apple has safety measures in place to warn iPhone and iPad users that the information on the device is at risk.

If you plug a phone or tablet into a charger using a USB cable you may see a warning or prompt on the screen asking if you “Trust this computer”. If you see that warning, you aren’t plugging the phone into a charger but a computer or device that can access and transfer data.

If you’re using a free charging station in an airport, train station, hotel, or library and see that warning you should tap “Do Not Trust” and quickly unplug the phone.

Android phones I’ve tried do not have that safety measure.

If you’re traveling your phone or device is likely going to need charging so what are your options other than a free charging station?

Carry along your own charging block and plug it into an electrical outlet. This ensures your phone is only connected to power.

Another, and possibly better option is to pick up a portable battery charger. These are now under $20 and widely available and will charge or re-charge a phone multiple times before it needs recharging itself.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates
Several big-name retailers report Wichita stores ranking at or near the top nationally when it...
Wichita stores among worst in nation when it comes to theft: Leaders sound alarm
Police arrested three teens in connection with extensive vandalism to two properties, including...
Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses
Kansas raises minimum smoking age to 21

Latest News

What the Tech? airport charging stations
What the Tech? airport charging stations
Governor Kelly presents Textron with Exporter of the Year award
Governor Kelly presented Textron Aviation with Kansas Exporter of the Year award
Free shoes Washington Elementary - clipped version
Free shoes Washington Elementary
police lights
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson