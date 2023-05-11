Former state lawmaker guilty of COVID-19 fraud sentenced to 27 months

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A U.S. District Court judge on Thursday, May 11, sentenced a former state lawmaker from Wichita to 27 months in federal prison on convictions of fraud and money laundering.

In December, a federal jury found 45-year-old Michael Capps guilty on 12 of 19 counts against him. These included three counts of making false statements to apply for loans through the Payment Protection Program and Small Business Administration, one count of bank fraud, four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering.

Capps’ sentencing includes two years of post-release supervision. The judge also ordered Capps to pay more than $318,000 in restitution.

