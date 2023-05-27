One critically injured following boating incident in Winfield

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Pete Rowley, the Captain of the Winfield Fire Department, crews responded to a boating incident at Winfield Lake at 4:50 p.m. on Friday.

Rowley said the incident involved two people. One person suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other suffered minor injuries.

Rowley said the incident is being investigated by the Winfield Police Department and Kansas Wildlife and Parks.

