KU basketball tipping off Big 12 Mexico in 2024

Big 12 Mexico
Big 12 Mexico(Big 12 Conference)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday the launch of Big 12 Mexico, the Conference’s first international extension that will see Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games held in Mexico. The University of Kansas, the Big 12 said, is at the forefront of the initiative.

Big 12 Mexico’s first games will be men’s and women’s basketball matchups between KU and Houston, held in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in December 2024. Following the launch of Big 12 basketball in Mexico, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.  Additionally, the Big 12 will explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey starting in 2026. This would be the first bowl game held in Mexico. 

”Behind Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, the Big 12 is doing a lot to expand the conference brand, and one way they are doing this is by playing a game in Mexico City,” KU coach Bill Self said. “Kelvin (Sampson) has built Houston back to a national power and this should be a great matchup. We’re excited to play a game in Mexico City and represent the Big 12.”

Leading up to the launch of Big 12 Mexico and throughout 2023, Fox and ESPN will help seed the Big 12 product across Mexico and Spanish-speaking communities through ESPN Deportes (U.S – based), ESPN Mexico (Mexico – based) and Fox Deportes (U.S. – based) channels, which will air select Big 12 football and basketball games. The conference will look to secure Spanish radio broadcasts for Big 12 football and basketball Championships for the first time in 2023-24 and beyond.

