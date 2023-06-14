GraceMed testing residents impacted by 29th & Grove groundwater contamination

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The decades-long groundwater contamination from a northeast Wichita rail yard at 29th and Grove has left many in the impacted neighborhoods looking for answers.

A study released last month by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) indicated that those who live in the area have higher rates of cancer and children born with low birth weights.

GraceMed, a local community health clinic, is offering a way for residents to learn more.

Dr. Julie Elder, Chief Medical Officer at GraceMed, said the trichloroethylene, or TCE, found in the groundwater has been linked to certain cancers, several types. The one most commonly mentioned is liver cancer.

The KDHE couldn’t provide a direct link in its study, so GraceMed has stepped up by offering no-cost health screenings to those who live in the contaminated area.

“We think that people need to be empowered with the knowledge, but also, we don’t want people to have a sense of fear either. That’s what happens when you don’t know what’s going on in your body,” said Venus Lee, chief executive officer at GraceMed.

She and Dr. Elder said the preliminary screenings might not reveal everything, but they can provide a starting point as they learn what’s next.

“We’re certainly there to do the first part, but we’re even asking then what? Are you going to help us move the needle to the next step? That’s what’s important,” said Lee.

GraceMed is scheduling appointments for the screenings starting next week. People can call GraceMed at 316-866-2000, or find more information at https://gracemed.org/

KDHE is hosting another public meeting on June 24 at 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com