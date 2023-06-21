Man accused of raping 3 patients at Wichita hospital appears in court

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of raping three patients at Ascension Via Christi heard the charges against him in a Sedgwick County courtroom on Wednesday.

Miguel Rodela, 20, is charged with four counts of rape. According to court documents, Count 2 is described as misrepresenting intercourse as medically necessary. Count 4 is described as sexual intercourse with a person who was physically powerless. Counts 1 and 3 are for sexual intercourse without consent or use of force. Rodela also faces two battery charges.

Police arrested Rodela on June 15 after a security guard called 911 to report that a man had sexually assaulted patients and gotten into a physical altercation with a security guard.

Rodela remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. He’s due back in court on July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com