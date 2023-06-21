Man accused of raping 3 patients at Wichita hospital appears in court

Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to the rape of three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of raping three patients at Ascension Via Christi heard the charges against him in a Sedgwick County courtroom on Wednesday.

Miguel Rodela, 20, is charged with four counts of rape. According to court documents, Count 2 is described as misrepresenting intercourse as medically necessary. Count 4 is described as sexual intercourse with a person who was physically powerless. Counts 1 and 3 are for sexual intercourse without consent or use of force. Rodela also faces two battery charges.

Police arrested Rodela on June 15 after a security guard called 911 to report that a man had sexually assaulted patients and gotten into a physical altercation with a security guard.

Rodela remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. He’s due back in court on July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

