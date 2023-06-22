No charges in crash, fire that killed 3-year-old girl at Derby QuikTrip

Three-year-old Harper Ivy was killed in a fire on April 24, when a driver crashed into her...
Three-year-old Harper Ivy was killed in a fire on April 24, when a driver crashed into her mother's vehicle at a gas station leading to an explosion and fire.(Jennifer White/GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed in the case of a three-year-old girl killed in a fire at a QuikTrip in Derby.

After the case was thoroughly reviewed and witnesses were interviewed, Derby police said they determined that the driver who caused the accident had suffered a medical condition. The case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the DA concurred with the police department’s findings.

On April 24, 2023, Ivy and her mother, Stephanie Corey, were at QuikTrip, located at K-15 and Meadowlark in Derby. Corey was pumping gas when a car crashed into her vehicle and knocked over the pump leading to an explosion and fire. Corey suffered significant burns and injuries. Ivy died in the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. Nearly $100,000 has been raised.

