Police respond to deadly incident in SE Wichita
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln.
It’s in the same area that Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to be the scene of a crash. Reports are that at least one person has died from their injuries at the scene, located near Lincoln and San Pablo between Rock Road and Woodlawn.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene.
