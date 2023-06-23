Police respond to deadly incident in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln.

It’s in the same area that Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to be the scene of a crash. Reports are that at least one person has died from their injuries at the scene, located near Lincoln and San Pablo between Rock Road and Woodlawn.

Officers have responded to a shooting in the area of 7000 E Lincoln. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) June 23, 2023

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

