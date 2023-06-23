Police respond to deadly incident in SE Wichita

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln.

It’s in the same area that Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to be the scene of a crash. Reports are that at least one person has died from their injuries at the scene, located near Lincoln and San Pablo between Rock Road and Woodlawn.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

