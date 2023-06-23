Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide

FILE
FILE(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A mother and son are dead in Olathe after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday afternoon.

Olathe Police said officers responding to a welfare check at approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday found a 36-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound and his mother, a 70-year-old woman, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two were living at a home in the 13100 block of South Brougham Drive.

Police said there are no outstanding subjects in the incident.

The case remains under investigation by OPD.

