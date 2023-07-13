Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has unanimously approved a license for Phil Ruffin’s group to bring a historical horse racing casino to the property near Park City with the Golden Circle Project.

Wednesday was the public comment portion of the KRGC meeting with many sharing thoughts on the billionaire’s $100 million proposal for the Greyhound Park property, The Golden Circle Project seeks a license to own and operate a historical horse racing casino (HHR) in Park City. The casino would replace the Greyhound Park, which closed in 2007. The property would include a hotel and entertainment options that beyond gaming, include a nightclub.

