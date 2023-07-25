Wichita police identify 2 found dead inside Riverside home, man arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Tuesday evening: Sedgwick County Jail records confirm the arrest of 62-year-old Charles Fred Crawford in connection with the deaths of a man and a woman found Tuesday morning inside a Riverside home. Tuesday evening Wichita police identified the people found dead inside the home in the 1100 block of North Woodrow as 50-year-old Vanessa Crawford and 58-year-old Donald Eckert.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” police said.

Records show Charles Crawford booked into the jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

Update 12:40: Police say the subject is in custody and the standoff ended peacefully at around 12:30 p.m.

Crisis negotiators were activated and assisted with SWAT, police and patrol officers, along with other units, to resolve the situation.

The shelter in place has been lifted, and Lieutenant Aaron Moses says there is no ongoing threat to the area. A small area in the neighborhood may remain shut down as the scene is cleared.

Police will evaluate the standoff subject medically, including whether he needs mental health services.

Moses said a line of communication was established between police and the subject and was maintained throughout the incident. The subject has not been identified.

The investigation into the deaths inside the home will be continued. Moses did not offer any updates.

Update 12:30 p.m.: A social media account belonging to Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan says the situation has been resolved peacefully. Police ask that people remain away from Woodrow from 13th Street to Briggs.

Update 11:45: Police said that while they were investigating the deaths inside the home, they encountered a male with a gun who was making suicidal statements.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the person at the scene or whether he was involved in the deaths of the two people found in the home.

Those who live in the area and are trying to get back home are asked to find a police officer and provide identification to get safely to their homes. Those inside are encouraged to go to their basements.

Lieutenant Arron Moses, who spoke with 12 News at the scene, said the threat is not “city-wide” but confined to the area where the standoff subject is located. Police and negotiators have attempted to communicate with the person but there is no confirmation that the subject has communicated back.

There is no confirmed information on the connection between the two people found dead, or their connection to the person at the scene.

Update 11:10: Wichita Police have asked drivers to avoid North 13th Street between Garland and McLean. That stretch will be shut down until further advised.

Update 10:55: A 12 News reporter has observed SWAT members arriving and gearing up. There is also a negotiator at the scene and more law enforcement units arriving to block traffic.

Woodrow is blocked from Briggs to at least 12th Street. Also blocked are 12th Street and 11th Street from Coolidge to River Boulevard.

Update 10:40: The Wichita Police Department confirmed they’re working an incident in the Riverside neighborhood on Woodrow and are asking anyone who lives between the 1000 and 1300 block of Woodrow to shelter in place until further notified.

Update 10 a.m.: Wichita Police say a 50-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were found dead inside the home, which serves as a home daycare.

A woman who was dropping off her child looked inside the house and saw two people slumped over. She called another person who knew the couple, and that person called 911.

Police said there is no known threat to the public, but that is too early in the investigation to determine if there are suspects.

Police said they did not know how the people died.

Wichita Police are investigating two deaths in a Riverside neighborhood.

Dispatch confirmed that two people are dead inside a home in the 1100 block of North Woodrow. Their cause and manner of death is not yet known.

