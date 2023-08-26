WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a 19-year-old woman was found dead in the trunk of a car in northeast Wichita Saturday.

WPD said officers responded to a welfare check at 7600 E. 21st around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a phone call from a North Carolina dispatcher saying a woman called 911 there and said her son in Wichita may have harmed his girlfriend.

WPD said there officers located the suspect, 22-year-old Alexander Lewis of Wichita, who gave officers the keys to a vehicle. Officers searched it and found the 19-year-old woman in the trunk.

WPD said officers took the woman out of the trunk and performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis was taken into custody. The Wichita Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

WPD said if you are a survivor of domestic abuse or need help, contact one of the many service providers in the Wichita area. A list of available resources can be found at https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Investigations/Pages/DomesticViolence.aspx

